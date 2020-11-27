UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 64,970 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,970 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.20% of CareTrust REIT worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,790,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,048,000 after buying an additional 740,792 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,419,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 675,805 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 433,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 87,218 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 428.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 510,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 414,245 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

CTRE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.57. 7,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,599. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $23.64.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.74%. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

