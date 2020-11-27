UBS Oconnor LLC Buys 81,250 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 433.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.28% of TPI Composites worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 250,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 211,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 46,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.82.

NASDAQ:TPIC traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.78. 17,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,823. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. TPI Composites’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $51,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 68,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,893,774.48. Insiders have sold a total of 280,163 shares of company stock worth $10,147,020 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

