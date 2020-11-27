UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities by 2.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Essential Utilities by 63.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $45.99. 12,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,063. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $348.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.31 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WTRG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In other news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

