UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,433,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on W shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.38.

W traded up $18.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.88. 63,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,093,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.96. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.94, for a total value of $523,622.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,440 shares in the company, valued at $28,432,353.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total transaction of $87,173,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 466,705 shares of company stock valued at $137,323,883. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

