UBS Oconnor LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Alphabet by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,133,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $26.86 on Friday, hitting $1,790.99. 27,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,250. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,651.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1,524.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

