UBS Oconnor LLC Cuts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 355.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 7.2% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. 58,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,683,769. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.50 and a 52-week high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 243,837 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,200 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $240,834.00. Insiders sold 94,300 shares of company stock valued at $9,838,983 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

