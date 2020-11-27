UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.44, for a total value of $64,488.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,182,243.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Insiders sold a total of 15,555 shares of company stock valued at $12,223,358 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.68.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $11.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $704.70. 5,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,760. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $771.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.65%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

