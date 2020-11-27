UBS Oconnor LLC Decreases Stock Position in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in Netfin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NFIN) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 296,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463,438 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Netfin Acquisition were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $147,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Netfin Acquisition by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $582,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netfin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Netfin Acquisition by 165.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 172,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on Netfin Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NFIN remained flat at $$11.40 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,651. Netfin Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $12.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.22.

Netfin Acquisition Company Profile

Netfin Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on financial technology, technology, financial services, including commercial, online, and mobile banking and payments; trade finance; and telecommunications.

