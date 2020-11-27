UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $12,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EGP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,541 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $64,808,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $138.50. 4,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.79. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $153.26.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.71). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $440,560.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,861.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,769 shares of company stock valued at $912,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EastGroup Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.22.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

