UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 124.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 23.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 77,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis by 244.5% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 35,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,275,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 12.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $90.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Prologis from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

Prologis stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.31. The stock had a trading volume of 42,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,093. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

