UBS Oconnor LLC Grows Stock Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. Ryanair makes up 0.4% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ryanair worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 498,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 171,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ryanair by 70.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ryanair by 178.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 52,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 33,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 53.1% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,722. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $109.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.10 and a 200 day moving average of $78.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

