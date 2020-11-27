UBS Oconnor LLC Has $11.14 Million Stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.33% of PS Business Parks worth $11,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PS Business Parks in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in PS Business Parks by 29.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $148,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $132.21. 1,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,430. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $102.48 and a one year high of $179.52.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.31. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

