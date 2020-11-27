UBS Oconnor LLC Has $19.77 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,768 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises 0.7% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.13% of Sun Communities worth $19,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 31.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 4,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.51. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.94.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.60). Sun Communities had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of June 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 426 communities comprising nearly 143,000 developed sites in 33 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.