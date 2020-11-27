UBS Oconnor LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,369,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,770,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,696,000 after acquiring an additional 183,779 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 27,001.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after buying an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,682,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,871,000 after buying an additional 57,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,586. The firm has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.88.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETR. Mizuho lifted their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.93.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

