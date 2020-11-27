UBS Oconnor LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 72.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 76.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,532 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 44,271 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,787 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in eBay by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,399,000 after acquiring an additional 54,355 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, September 18th. Cfra raised shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $266,749.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.57. 165,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,491,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

