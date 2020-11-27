UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Position in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 456,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,751 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 2.79% of Merida Merger Corp. I worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 911,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 211,500 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Merida Merger Corp. I in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCMJ stock remained flat at $$9.90 on Friday. 1,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,920. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Merida Merger Corp. I has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $10.46.

Merida Merger Corp. I Company Profile

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

