UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.60 Million Stake in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712,087 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Stable Road Acquisition were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,559,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. 96,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,639. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

About Stable Road Acquisition

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

