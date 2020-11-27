UBS Oconnor LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553,716 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 2.11% of GigCapital2 worth $4,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GigCapital2 during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get GigCapital2 alerts:

GIX traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.24. The company had a trading volume of 23,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,746. GigCapital2, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13.

GigCapital2 Profile

GigCapital2, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.