UBS Oconnor LLC Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of NVR by 400.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 21.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 28 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVR during the second quarter worth about $101,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR stock traded down $16.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4,094.47. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,393. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,208.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,777.32. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,043.01 and a twelve month high of $4,530.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The construction company reported $65.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.89 by $5.22. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $56.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy purchased 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,919.98 per share, with a total value of $66,639.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,999.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra A. Jung acquired 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4,211.37 per share, for a total transaction of $126,341.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,421.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,433 shares of company stock worth $6,133,908. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,668.25.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

