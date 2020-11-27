UBS Oconnor LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 2.35% of Replay Acquisition worth $8,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Replay Acquisition alerts:

RPLA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,941. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Replay Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replay Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.