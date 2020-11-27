UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 81.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 56.8% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Cigna by 13.9% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $5.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.41. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.95.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $168.77 per share, for a total transaction of $168,770.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

