UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $8,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 1,822.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 282,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,180,000 after acquiring an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in National Health Investors by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,946 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,630,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 347,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,106,000 after buying an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 928,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 66,864 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

NYSE NHI traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,758. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 13.20 and a current ratio of 13.20.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.44% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.45 per share, with a total value of $66,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.