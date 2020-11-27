UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 50,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 21,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,656. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.