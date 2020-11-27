UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New $47.89 Million Investment in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 341,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,890,000. Livongo Health makes up 1.6% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Livongo Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Natixis lifted its position in Livongo Health by 969.0% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 411,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 373,313 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Livongo Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 85,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LVGO stock remained flat at $$139.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.51. Livongo Health, Inc. has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $151.05. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Livongo Health from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler cut Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $143.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

In other Livongo Health news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $6,114,817.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 964,838 shares in the company, valued at $120,122,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Glen Tullman sold 422,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $52,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,348,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,850,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 685,393 shares of company stock worth $85,322,655. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

