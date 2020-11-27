UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,751,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter worth $12,389,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 2,395.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after purchasing an additional 977,394 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 463,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $19,454,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,454,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,555. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.