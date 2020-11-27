UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 130,225 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.23% of MGM Growth Properties worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 11,825.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,340,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,057 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 59.0% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,494,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,877,000 after purchasing an additional 925,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 831,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1,205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 785,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,119,000 after buying an additional 724,992 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $30.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,438. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.