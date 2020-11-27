UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases New Shares in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 8,180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,153 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $21.27. The company had a trading volume of 109,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,084. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $38.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

