UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Holdings in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,191,331 shares during the quarter. GreenSky makes up 0.8% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 2.90% of GreenSky worth $23,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GreenSky by 191.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 56,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 88,881 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GreenSky by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

In other GreenSky news, CEO David Zalik acquired 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,113.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $25,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,279.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,139,720 shares of company stock worth $3,970,878 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,834. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market cap of $808.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.91.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. GreenSky’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GSKY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.10.

GreenSky Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.