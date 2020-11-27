UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Virgin Galactic worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 11,029 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,693,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,550 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on the company. 140166 assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of SPCE traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 260,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,775,213. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $18.96. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07).

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

