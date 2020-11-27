UBS Oconnor LLC Reduces Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,500 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $2,855,747.45. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,536,304 shares of company stock worth $613,552,900 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.10.

EL stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.99. 12,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,920. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $259.77. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average is $208.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.60%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

