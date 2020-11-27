UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 103,500 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 103,500 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 365,682 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $95,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total value of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,714 shares of company stock valued at $99,541,458 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.99. 392,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,109,473. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average is $253.71. The firm has a market cap of $784.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

