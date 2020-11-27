UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 145,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 8.0% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 8.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

Shares of DIS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.64. The company had a trading volume of 185,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $269.42 billion, a PE ratio of -93.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

