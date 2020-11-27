UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 15,001 Shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,001 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Galileo Acquisition were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galileo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.91% of the company’s stock.

GLEO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,642. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.88.

Galileo Acquisition Profile

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

