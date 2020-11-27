UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 282,982 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 282,982 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.08% of BorgWarner worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 489.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 138.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

BWA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.23. 23,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,179. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.11. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.81.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

