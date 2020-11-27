UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 362,699 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,699 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Accel Entertainment by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 199.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ACEL. BidaskClub cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEL remained flat at $$10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. 8,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,202. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36.

Accel Entertainment (NASDAQ:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $136.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.37 million.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.