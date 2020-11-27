UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 62,509 Shares of New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,390,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,509 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in New Frontier Health were worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in New Frontier Health by 78.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 363.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Frontier Health during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of New Frontier Health by 79.5% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 215,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of New Frontier Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NFH traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,995. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. New Frontier Health Co. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

