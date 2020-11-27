UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 67,256 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 67,256 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.12. 20,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

