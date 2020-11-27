UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,782,719 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,076,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $632,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,833 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,370. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $132.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

