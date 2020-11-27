Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS UNBLF opened at $76.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $34.48 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

