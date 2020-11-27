United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lessened by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $348,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $890,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 16.9% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.12. 36,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,587,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.