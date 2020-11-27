United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,850 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,191,000 after acquiring an additional 157,021 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 105.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 39,606 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 103.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in United Rentals by 5.4% during the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,080. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.79 and its 200 day moving average is $168.63. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $240.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a return on equity of 37.16% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lowered shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

