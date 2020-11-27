UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.64.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.09. 40,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $332.91 and its 200-day moving average is $310.43. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

