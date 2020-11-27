Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $133.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.17. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,207,328 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $375,966,000 after buying an additional 2,527,178 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after buying an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 967,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after buying an additional 189,668 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.