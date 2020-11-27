USD Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.90 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN, Crex24 and Coinsuper. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $2.90 billion and $690.39 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin is a token. It launched on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,907,049,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,703,084 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, FCoin, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Coinbase Pro, Kucoin, Korbit, Poloniex, OKEx, Crex24, SouthXchange, CPDAX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

