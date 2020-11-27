USD Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.90 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CPDAX, SouthXchange and Coinsuper. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $690.39 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $503.41 or 0.03007623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036439 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 2,907,049,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,896,703,084 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, OKEx, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Poloniex, Kucoin, Korbit, SouthXchange, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Coinsuper, CPDAX and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

