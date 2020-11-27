V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 236.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,341,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,405.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,927,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Stifel Nicolaus cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on V.F. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.26.

NYSE VFC traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,790,909. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -673.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.