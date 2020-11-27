Valeo’s (VLEEY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $19.17 on Monday. Valeo has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, modules, and services for the automotive sector in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

