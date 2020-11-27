ValuEngine Downgrades Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.78.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

NYSE:ACH opened at $8.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.16. Aluminum Co. of China has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.