ValuEngine Lowers Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Organogenesis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Organogenesis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $5.12 on Monday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $551.86 million, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 101.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 20,829 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 99,782 shares of company stock worth $386,605. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Organogenesis by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Organogenesis by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

