ValuEngine Upgrades Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

ARI opened at $11.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $451,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 28.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 274,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 60,395 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.